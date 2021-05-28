Human Services Dept. expands access to opioid treatment providers

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Human Services Department has announced that the community will be able to access opioid addiction treatment providers more easily through an interactive online search map as well as the increased availability of video and phone provider treatment services. The resources are available through the Dose of Reality Treatment Works campaign which aims to empower New Mexicans to seek treatment.

The campaign includes an interactive treatment locator map, a resource guide, and a video that addresses the stigmas associated with opioid addiction. According to a press release from HSD, New Mexico ranks 12th nationally for unintended overdose deaths that involve opioids and heroin.

The department reports that this indicates the need for treatment services to be more accessible for those at risk of overdose.” Blame and stigma will not change this problem,” stated UNMH Addiction Psychiatric Specialist Dr. Snehal Bhatt in the press release. “Rejecting someone or isolating them won’t change the problem. We tend to shame or ignore those with addiction. Stigma erodes confidence that opioid addiction is a real illness and that it is treatable. We are not our disease. We have an individual story to tell. We have a name. We have a history. We have a personality. We have a family. We have a community.”

The HSD reports that medication-assisted treatment is the use of medications along with counseling and behavioral therapies to provide an individualized approach to treat opioid use disorders. According to the department, research has shown that the use of a combination of medication and behaviorist therapies is most successful at helping people survive, stop cravings, remain in treatment, keep a job, connect with family, obey the law, and have healthier children.

New Mexicans that are struggling with addiction, or who have loved ones who are struggling can find help by visiting doseofreality.com.