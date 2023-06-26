NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A human case of plague has been identified in a Montezuma County resident in southern Colorado. Plague is treatable in people and animals when it is detected early enough. Symptoms of plague include sudden high fever, swollen lymph nodes, and/or shortness of breath.

The disease is most commonly detected in wild rodents, such as squirrels, prairie dogs, woodrats, and chipmunks. It can be transmitted to humans by flea bites or wild animal contact. The risk of contracting plague increases in the summer when humans and animals are frequently in contact.

According to the Montezuma County Health Department, “Plague is caused by bacteria that can be transmitted to humans by the bites of infected fleas or by direct contact with infected animals. It can also be transmitted when a person has plague pneumonia – they may cough droplets containing the plague bacteria into air.”

Plague Prevention

The health department has provided the following tips to avoid getting infected with plague: