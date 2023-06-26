NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A human case of plague has been identified in a Montezuma County resident in southern Colorado. Plague is treatable in people and animals when it is detected early enough. Symptoms of plague include sudden high fever, swollen lymph nodes, and/or shortness of breath.
The disease is most commonly detected in wild rodents, such as squirrels, prairie dogs, woodrats, and chipmunks. It can be transmitted to humans by flea bites or wild animal contact. The risk of contracting plague increases in the summer when humans and animals are frequently in contact.
According to the Montezuma County Health Department, “Plague is caused by bacteria that can be transmitted to humans by the bites of infected fleas or by direct contact with infected animals. It can also be transmitted when a person has plague pneumonia – they may cough droplets containing the plague bacteria into air.”
Plague Prevention
The health department has provided the following tips to avoid getting infected with plague:
- Avoid fleas. Protect pets with veterinary-approved flea treatment and keep them on a leash and out of wild rodent habitats.
- Stay out of areas where wild rodents live. If you enter areas inhabited by wild rodents, wear insect repellent and tuck your pant cuffs into your socks to prevent flea bites.
- Avoid all contact with wild rodents, including squirrels. Do not feed or handle them.
- Do not touch sick or dead animals.
- Prevent rodent infestations around your house by clearing plants and materials away from outside walls, reducing access to food items, and setting traps.
- Consult with a professional pest control company to treat the area around your home for fleas.
- Contact a veterinarian if your pet becomes ill with a high fever and/or an open sore, or swollen lymph nodes. Pets with plague can transmit the illness to humans.
- Children should be aware of these precautions and know to tell an adult if they have had contact with a wild animal or were bitten by fleas.