How to stay on track with your exercise resolutions in the New Year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There are many people who make New Year’s resolutions to get more exercise and get healthy but it can be difficult to stay on track past January. Chief Medical Officer for Medicaid, Dr. Diana Weber from Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico to discuss how we can achieve exercise, health, and wellness goals and stay on track during the New Year.

In order to start an exercise program that can be continued throughout the year, Dr. Weber explains that it all comes down to motivation. She explains that getting started is the hardest part. However, once you get your body moving, motivation builds quickly.

Dr. Weber offers the following tips:

Make exercise a priority

Do an exercise you enjoy

Start a walking program and add in some resistance and weights

Dr. Weber also reminds those getting fit to think of their goals as a journey rather than a destination. It also helps to track progress in a notebook or an app.

She reminds those with resolutions that achieving lasting weight loss and fitness is a lifestyle choice and not just a short-term goal to lose a few pounds before summer. For additional tips and information on starting an exercise program, visit webmd.com.

