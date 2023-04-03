NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A new study is looking at how healthy U.S. cities are, and New Mexico made the list more than once. WalletHub looked at 182 cities and looked at factors like health care, food, fitness, and green space to make their rankings.

Albuquerque came in at #50 on the list with an overall score of 50.24. The Duke City ranked 114th in Health care but ranked higher in food (at 67) and green spaces (in the 13th place spot).

Las Cruces came in closer to the bottom of the list at 161. Their overall score ended up being 36.05 and, though Las Cruces got a better ranking in healthcare than Albuquerque, came in towards the bottom of the rankings when it came to food and fitness – 177th and 169th, respectively.

Another place where Las Cruces showed poorly was in the number of dietitians and nutritionists per capita. The city came in at #172, in front of Fayetteville, NC, Montgomery, AL, and Brownsville, TX.

WalletHub evaluated the aforementioned categories across 43 different metrics, each with a different weight. Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale with 100 being the most favorable conditions for a healthy lifestyle.