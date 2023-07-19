ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you plan on spending time in the hot weather that is present across New Mexico, there are steps you can take to prevent heat-related illnesses.

The Albuquerque Fire Rescue says it’s essential to stay hydrated. The go-to drink they recommend is water but sports drinks such as Gatorade or Powerade will also work. It is also essential to monitor your physical activity while the weather is hot.

“The hotter and more humid it is, the harder it will be for you to get rid of excess heat. The clothing you wear makes a difference, too: the less clothing you have on, and the lighter that clothing is, the easier you can cool off,” Albuquerque Fire Rescue‘s website stated.

If you are not careful in the hot weather, you may be at risk of heat exhaustion or heat stroke. Below is a list of the signs of the two heat-related illnesses and how they can be treated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Albuquerque Fire Rescue.

Heat exhaustion

Cause: Heat exhaustion is the body’s response to an excessive loss of water and salt, usually through excessive sweating. The elderly, people with high blood pressure and those working in a hot environment are most at risk.

Signs:

Heavy sweating

Paleness

Muscle cramps

Tiredness

Weakness

Dizziness

Headache

Upset stomach or vomiting

Fainting

Treatment: The CDC recommends that you try to cool down by getting out of the heat, taking a cool shower, removing unnecessary clothing and taking frequent sips of cool water. Albuquerque Fire Rescue says more severely exhausted patients may need IV fluids, especially if vomiting keeps them from drinking enough. If medical care is unavailable, call 911.

Heat stroke

Cause: Heat stroke is the most severe form of heat illness and occurs when the body can no longer control its temperature. The body’s temperature rises rapidly or higher, sweating usually stops, and the body is unable to cool down.

Signs:

Very high body temperature (above 103°F)

Red, hot, and dry skin (no sweating)

Rapid, strong pulse

Throbbing headache

Dizziness

Upset stomach

Confusion

Passing out

Treatment: The CDC recommends that you call 911 for emergency medical care. While waiting for help to arrive, the individual showing signs of heat stroke should be placed in a cool bath or shower and moved out of the heat into a cool location.

The City of Albuquerque has opened cooling centers across the city and will be providing water and sunscreen to those who are unhoused. All 22 community centers are also air-conditioned and free to the public.