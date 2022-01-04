Help available to sign up for BeWellnm

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state is giving people the chance to review their options under the state Health Insurance Exchange. Open enrollment for BeWellnm ends January 15. Representatives will be meeting with people on Wednesday to review insurance options.
Story continues below
- Albuquerque: Woman trapped on the Sandia Tram recounts what it was like in the car overnight
- Health: 1st case of the omicron variant is detected on Navajo Nation
- Weather: Damaging winds across east on Tuesday and Wednesday
- Data Reporting: New Mexico Investigative Crime Series 2021
They will be able to tell you if you are eligible for low-cost insurance or big discounts. It’s happening at the Cesar Chavez Community Center near Louisiana and Southern from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.