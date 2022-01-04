Help available to sign up for BeWellnm

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state is giving people the chance to review their options under the state Health Insurance Exchange. Open enrollment for BeWellnm ends January 15. Representatives will be meeting with people on Wednesday to review insurance options.

They will be able to tell you if you are eligible for low-cost insurance or big discounts. It’s happening at the Cesar Chavez Community Center near Louisiana and Southern from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.