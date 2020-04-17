Healthcare options available for jobless New Mexicans

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – While thousands of New Mexicans have lost their jobs in recent weeks, one thing the state says you should not have to worry about is health care coverage.

The state’s Office of the Superintendent of insurance, or OSI, says first and foremost, no one in New Mexico should be getting billed for COVID-19 testing or treatment. “We issued an order back on March 13 telling the insurance companies that they had to cover not just COVID testing, but COVID treatment, and they had to do that without applying any kind of cost-sharing obligations on the insured,” explained Russell Toal, Superintendent of Insurance. If someone does get a surprise bill, they can contact the OSI.

“Congress has also passed legislation which says you can’t charge these people for these services,” said Toal. “Most of the provider community is aware of that and certainly the insurers are aware of that.”

For the thousands of people who’ve lost their jobs, there are three options to apply for healthcare coverage. The first option is Medicaid. If you are under the age of 65 and making less than 138 percent of the federal poverty level, you qualify.

For a family of three for instance, that’s about $2,500 a month. Medicaid coverage qualifications are related to income.

There are also options to apply for coverage through Be Well New Mexico, the state insurance exchange program, as well as the New Mexico Insurance Pool, which offers discounts to low and middle-income households. “Most people who’ve lost their jobs, are gonna qualify for some kind of subsidy, and we want them to apply,” said Toal.

The Superintendent of Insurance also encourages people to schedule Teledoc visits when possible, instead of going into an urgent care clinic if they don’t have to. These telemedicine visits are billed just like a regular hospital visit. The state says insurance companies have been cooperative so far, and they haven’t had any complaints lately of people getting COVID-19-related surprise bills.

