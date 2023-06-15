NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Human Services Department (HSD) is asking rural healthcare facilities and providers to submit interest surveys prior to the distribution of finances from the Rural Health Care Delivery Fund (RHCDF). The fund was established during the 2023 New Mexico legislative session and will provide up to $80 million to rural healthcare practices over the next few years.

To be eligible for the funds, healthcare facilities must be enrolled Medicaid providers and must offer services that are eligible for Medicaid and Medicare reimbursement. The finances are intended to help cover operating costs for New Mexico patient care.

The interest surveys help the HSD understand which services are needed in the New Mexico community. The surveys also give the department an idea of how many healthcare providers may apply for funding.

Submitted interest surveys need to provide the following details:

The new and expanded clinical services project for which you will seek financial support

The need in the community for new or expanded services

The impact on the local workforce

How the project will address health equity and improve access to care

Anticipated total funding request over a one-to-three-year period

Timeline for RHCDF applications:

June 9 through July 30 – Interest survey submissions

September – Request for applications begins

October – Request for applications closes

November – Grant awardees announced

January 2024 – Grant payments begin

To complete the interest survey, click here. For questions regarding the funding, email nmhsd.oos@hsd.nm.gov.