NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Health is encouraging families to stay up-to-date with their children’s vaccinations and medical checkups. Officials say it is important children are up to date with vaccinations prior to the school year to prevent illness and infections.

The NMDOH says the vaccine rate had dropped in the state during the pandemic, but rates are rising again. “Vaccination is a shared responsibility. I’m grateful for the families, healthcare professionals and public health officials working together to help protect their communities,” DOH Secretary Patrick M. Allen said in a release.

The state has posted a link to a list of required vaccines for the 2023-2024 school year. The state will also host vaccine catch up events starting in July, for children to get their back to school vaccines prior to the start of the school year.