ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM Health Sciences brought six teams together to look for solutions to health problems worldwide. The third Health Hackathon this weekend looked at issues like chronic disease, early detection of COVID, dental care, and compassionate care for patients.

Teams of engineers, creators, and scientists then had to ‘hack’ a solution to the health problem using provided materials like 3D printers, computers, and art supplies. “We have faculty at UNM, we have students, we have people from the community who are interested in innovation and entrepreneurship, how can we address health problems in a new and innovative way so they’re all problem solving figuring out how to create a new product that can go out in the market,” said an official.

Three teams were chosen for a $10,000 grant to continue their research nd to help create a finished product.