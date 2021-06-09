Wildfire smoke results in Air Quality Alert for western, central New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque-Bernalillo County Air Quality Program has issued a Health Alert due to elevated ozone levels and smoke on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, which will expire on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at 2 p.m. An Air Quality Alert has also been issued by the National Weather Service as a result of the wildfires in southern Arizona and southwestern New Mexico continue to produce smoke which continues to spread into western and central New Mexico.

Residents living in western and central New Mexico are urged to prepare for reduced air quality through the mid-afternoon hours as the conditions. NWS states that these conditions will likely redevelop late Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.

Poor air quality impacts Individuals with asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, interstitial lung disease, lung cancer, and heart disease. If smoke concentrations become unhealthy, adults over 65, young children, and pregnant women will also be vulnerable.

According to the Health Alert, individuals who are at a higher risk for respiratory issues from ozone and smoke are also more susceptible to infection and severe health consequences from COVID-19.

Exposure to ozone and smoke can also increase the severity of COVID-19 symptoms and infection with COVID-19 can increase health impacts from ozone and smoke exposure. A Health Alert was also issued on Monday and extended into Tuesday.

How’s the air today in ABQ?

•Today’s Air Quality is UNHEALTHY for particulate matter

•Tomorrow’s Air Quality Forecast is UNHEALTHY

•Pollen is LOW for ash

•OK to Burn? No#cabq @MayorKeller @cabqhttps://t.co/h67k8yw7ig pic.twitter.com/rhjI110JZR — CABQ Air (@CABQAir) June 9, 2021