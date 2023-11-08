ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A health alert has been issued for the City of Albuquerque and Bernalillo County due to blowing dust; anyone with respiratory conditions is advised to limit outdoor activity. The alert is effective as of Wednesday, November 8, starting at 11 p.m. and will expire on Thursday, November 9, at 11 a.m.

The city recommends taking the following steps during health alerts:

Limit time spent outdoors and avoid outdoor exercise

Keep windows and doors closed

Use air conditioners and heating systems in recirculation mode

Contact your health provider if you experience new shortness of breath, chest tightness, chest pain palpitations, or unusual fatigue

To learn more about Albuquerque’s health alerts, click here.