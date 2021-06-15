Health alert issued for Albuquerque due to high ozone levels

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is issuing a health alert Tuesday after reports of high measurements of ground-level ozone. The health alert is effective from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
According to the City of Albuquerque’s website, ground-level ozone is an invisible pollutant that threatens Albuquerque’s air quality. Those with respiratory conditions in Albuquerque and Bernalillo County should limit their outdoor activity.
Ways to limit your exposure to ground-level ozone, according to the CABQ website:
- Exercise indoors or early in the day when ozone levels are lowest. As the day progresses and the temperature rises, ozone levels also get higher.
- Stay away from high-traffic areas. Don’t walk, jog, or cycle along the freeway or places where cars tend to idle.
- Use ozone-reducing air filters indoors to control the ozone entering your home.