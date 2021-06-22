Health Alert issued for Albuquerque due to elevated ozone levels, smoke

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque has issued a Health Alert due to elevated ozone levels and smoke that will be in effect from Tuesday, June 22 at 3:30 p.m. through Wednesday, June 23 at 10 a.m. Individuals with respiratory conditions in the City of Albuquerque as well as Bernalillo County are urged to limit outdoor activity during this time.

The city’s Air Quality Program issues Health Alerts due to elevated levels of smoke or dust as both are types of particulate matter. Individuals who are sensitive to particulate matter such as those who have asthma, chronic bronchitis, and other respiratory and heart diseases are encouraged to limit outdoor activity.

The City of Albuquerque offers the following steps that you can take during health alerts: