Health alert issued for Albuquerque due to blowing dust

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque has issued a Health Alert due to blowing dust that will be in effect from Monday, January 18 at 7 p.m. through Tuesday, January 19 at 5 p.m. Individuals with respiratory conditions in the City of Albuquerque as well as Bernalillo County are urged to limit outdoor activity during this time.

The City of Albuquerque’s Air Quality Program issues Health Alerts due to elevated levels of smoke or dust as both are types of particulate matter. Individuals who are sensitive to particulate matter such as those who have asthma, chronic bronchitis, and other respiratory and heart diseases are encouraged to limit outdoor activity.

City of Albuquerque offers steps that you can take during health alerts: