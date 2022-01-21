Health alert issued for Albuquerque due to blowing dust

Dry air and storm placement has caused snow chances to back off this weekend, but some will still see a chance for a few flurries.

Light snow will fall across the northern mountains near the Colorado state line this evening. A backdoor cold front will push through northeastern New Mexico tonight too and will bring slightly more more moderate snowfall to the Raton Pass and the east slopes of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. Unfortunately with the placement of the upper level storm system continuing to trend farther west, the chance for light rain and snow has come down, if not disappeared, for most areas along and north of I-40 through Saturday morning. The backdoor cold front will bring in a strong canyon wind into Albuquerque after midnight Saturday morning. Gusts as high as 50 mph will be possible. Winds will taper off through Saturday morning and afternoon.