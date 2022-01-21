Health alert issued for Albuquerque due to blowing dust

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque-Bernalillo County Air Quality Program issued a health alert Friday afternoon due to dust. It will be in effect until Jan. 22 at 8 a.m.
Individuals with respiratory conditions in the City of Albuquerque as well as Bernalillo County are urged to limit outdoor activity during this time. For more information, visit the city’s air quality trends webpage.
City of Albuquerque offers steps that you can take during health alerts:
- Limit your time spent outdoors and avoid outdoor exercise.
- Schools and senior citizen facilities may want to provide indoor activities to minimize exposure to elevated outdoor particulate levels.
- Keep windows and doors closed. If needed for comfort, use air conditioners or heating systems on recycle/recirculation mode.
- If symptoms of heart or lung disease occur, (including shortness of breath, chest tightness, chest pain, palpitations or unusual fatigue) contact your health care provider.
- Individuals with heart or lung disease should follow their health management plan from their health care provider.
- Asthmatic individuals should follow a prescribed asthma management plan.