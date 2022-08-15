NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A new grant from the Human Resources and Services Administration will help expand access to mental health recourses in Eastern New Mexico. The $2 million grant will expand services in Curry, Roosevelt, De Baca and Quay counties.

One of the biggest goals is to give students at Clovis Community College and Eastern New Mexico University a chance to work in understaffed hospitals and clinics that need help. “We’ve written into this grant some stipends, support for students who would take advantage of those rural opportunities and in that way we hope to make more internships available,” Executive Director, United Way of Eastern New Mexico Erinn Burch said.

The program will also work with correctional facilities and in-patient treatment facilities to help people who are preparing to transition back to daily life. 24 organizations worked to get the grant approved. The program will take place over four years.