NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced she has tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday. According to a release from her office, Lujan Grisham is isolated and experiencing mild symptoms. She will continue her official schedule remotely.

I am very grateful to be experiencing only mild symptoms after being fully vaccinated and twice boosted against COVID-19. Per medical guidance, I have also started a course of the antiviral Paxlovid. I am thankful for the support of my family and staff and will continue my work on behalf of New Mexicans while working remotely Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham