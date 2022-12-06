NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham is speaking at the 5th annual Bloomberg American Health Summit in Philadelphia. The summit highlighted various health issues facing the nation, from drugs, obesity, gun violence, and COVID. Governor Lujan Grisham says poverty is the root cause for most of these issues.

Also, at the summit, it was announced that Americans’ life expectancy has dropped about 2.5 years to 76. The report also identifies heat and other weather-related events as a looming threat to life expectancy love the next decade and beyond.