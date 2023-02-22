ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The American Heart Association’s “Go Red for Women” luncheon occurred on Feb. 22 at Hotel Albuquerque. This luncheon is an annual event that promotes the education and prevention of heart disease in women.

The event in 2023 marked the 20th anniversary of the luncheon. It featured guest speakers, a silent auction, and a fashion show. KRQE News 13’s Jessica Garate was the host at the luncheon Wednesday.

Executive Director of the American Heart Association Sherri Wells said, “Heart disease kills more women than men, and because our symptoms and things are often misdiagnosed, today is our day to bring awareness to symptoms.”