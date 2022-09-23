FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – On Friday and Saturday, some people will be smiling their brightest. An event is being held in New Mexico to provide free dental work to those in need.

Mission of Mercy is hosting a free, two-day clinic at McGee Park. Adults and children can get basic dental services at the clinic like fillings, extractions, and cleanings. If children want to attend, they must be accompanied by an adult.

The doors open at 5:15 a.m. each morning, and walk-ins are accepted until capacity is reached.