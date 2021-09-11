Free dental services offered to Chaparral, Anthony, and Sunland Park

Dental workers have not been part of the first wave of COVID-19 vaccination in Texas. Other states have included the group. (Getty Images)

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Doña Ana Community College’s Dental Hygiene program will now be offering free preventive dental hygiene services to the communities of Chaparral, Anthony, and Sunland Park. The dental clinic will be held at the Gadsden Center at 1700 O’Hara Road in Anthony, NM, according to a press release.

The release says services being offered will include free cleanings, x-rays, oral cancer screenings, oral health assessments, periodontal therapy, and fluoride treatments. Students of the DACC Dental Hygiene program, along with a registered dental hygienist, will provide the services.

Appointments can be scheduled by calling 575-528-7071 and patients will need to provide one item to prove residency, such as a utility bill. The services are provided thanks to a grant from Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico and the Community Foundation of Southern New Mexico.