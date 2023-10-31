NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Health is seeing the first flu cases of the season. The department says the flu has been detected in both northern and southern New Mexico.

“The geographical spread of these flu cases serves as an early indicator that we are likely to see more flu cases across the state in the upcoming weeks and months,” Department of Health Secretary Patrick Allen said in a press release. “The best time possible to get your annual flu vaccination is now, especially while overall flu rates in New Mexico and the United States remain relatively low. We also encourage individuals to get the new COVID-19 vaccine as well.”

Flu vaccines are updated each year, so if you haven’t gotten your flu shot this season, the Department of Health recommends you get an updated shot. Shots are available for people six months of age and older.

Children, pregnant individuals, and elderly individuals are at increased risk of flu infection. Individuals with certain chronic medical conditions and those living in nursing homes and shared facilities are also at an increased risk.

To find flu vaccination locations near you, you can visit vaccinenm.org. The site will also show you COVID-19 and RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) vaccine locations as well.