Five West Nile Virus cases identified in New Mexico

(James Gathany/Centers for Disease Control and Prevention via AP)

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – On Friday, the New Mexico Department of Health identified five West Nile Virus cases in the state. They say no West Nile deaths have been reported this year.

The cases were residents from Bernalillo, Dona Ana, and Taos County. According to a press release, the areas of standing water across the state due to recent rains make a proper breeding ground for mosquitoes that spread the disease.

Health officials say to prevent bites and disease people should:

REgularly drain standing water, including water collecting in empty cans, tires, buckets, clogged rain gutters, saucers under potted plants, birdbaths, wading pools, and pet’s water bowls. Mosquitoes that spread WEst Nile virus breed in stagnant water and can do so in objects as small as a bottle cap.

Use air conditioning or make sure there are screens on all dorrs and windows to keep mosquitoes from entering the home.

Avoid outdoor activities or wear long sleeves during dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active.

Always apply an approved insect repellent every time they go outside and follow the instructions on teh label.

Symptoms of West Nile can include fever, headache, fatigue, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea, or rash. High fever, severe headache, neck stiffness, disorientation, tremors, convulsions, muscle weakness, vision loss, numbness, and paralysis can also occur.