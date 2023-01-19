ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The public is getting its first look into Presbyterian’s new tower, which officials say will help increase access to patient care. The 11-story tower on the hospital’s downtown campus will add 144 beds.

They’ll be used primarily for patients who need more extensive care but don’t need to be in the ICU. There will be medical, surgical, and telemedicine care in the building. There are also healing gardens, peaceful indoor spaces, and a gym.

“Every detail that you see is on purpose and with the design of creating a healing environment for our staff, our patients, and our entire community,” says Dionne Cruz Miller, chief executive at Presbyterian Hospital.

Officials say the goal is to have all areas in the new tower open within the next two months. Once the tower is open and remodels to existing buildings are complete, the hospital will have a nearly 600-room capacity.