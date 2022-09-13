NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Health has identified the first human case of West Nile virus in the state in 2022. The San Juan County patient had to be hospitalized, but is recovering. The department is encouraging New Mexicans to take precautions to protect themselves against West Nile virus.

Measures the public can take to prevent exposure to mosquitos that could be carrying the virus are:

Use insect repellent on exposed skin and clothing when outdoors. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend repellents containing DEET, Picaridin, oil and lemon eucalyptus, or IR3535 for use on skin, and permethrin for use on clothing.

Get rid of water-holding containers where mosquitoes could lay eggs, such as old tires, and regularly change the water in birdbaths, wading pools, and pet water bowls. Rain barrels should be tightly screened.

Prevent water from standing for more than a few days when flood-irrigating.

Keep windows and doors without screens closed. Make sure screens fit tightly and do not have holes.

More information on mosquito control and mosquito-borne disease prevention programs in Albuquerque and Bernalillo County is available on the City of Albuquerque website.