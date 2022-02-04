ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – February is American Heart Month, a time when the nation spotlights heart disease, the number one killer of Americans. President Lyndon B. Johnson, among the millions of people in the country who have had heart attacks, issued the first proclamation in 1964.

Since then, U.S. presidents have annually declared February American Heart Month. February 4 is National Wear Red Day as part of the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women Initiative. Sherri Wells, executive director at the American Heart Association of New Mexico, says their theme this year is “Reclaim your rhythm.” “What we’re talking about is coming together as a community, especially women during February, to set goals, to keep ourselves accountable, and to really take back our own health care,” Wells says.

More information on what is happening in regards to heart month in New Mexico is available online.