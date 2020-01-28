FDA issues Purell warning letter to stop claiming hand sanitizers eliminate Ebola

(KRQE)- TheU.S. Food and Drug Administration is asking the company behind Purell hand sanitizer to stop making unproven health claims. The FDA reports the company, GOJO is claiming Purell may kill the Ebola virus.

The FDA’s letter, dated January 17 was sent to the president of GOJO Industries Inc., Carey Jaros in reference to the Purell Advanced Hand Sanitizer line of products which includes Purell’s hand sanitizer Gentle & Free Foam, Advanced Hand Sanitizer Gel, Advanced Hand Sanitizer Foam, and Ultra Nourishing Foam. The FDA reports that the company has made unverified claims that suggest their products are an effective form of preventing Ebola, MSRA, norovirus, VRE, Candida auris and the flu.

The FDA’s letter states, “FDA is currently not aware of any adequate and well-controlled studies demonstrating that killing or decreasing the number of bacteria or viruses on the skin by a certain magnitude produces a clinical reduction in infection or disease caused by such bacteria or virus.”

No hand sanitizers have been tested against Ebola. The company also claims it can reduce student absenteeism by 51%. The FDA says the claims about Purell appeared to give the impression that purell products are similar to medication.

In listing the company’s violations, the FDA states GOJO must investigate the causes of the violations and prevent their recurrence to comply with federal law and FDA regulations.