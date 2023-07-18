FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Health will be providing free back-to-school vaccinations for kids ages 18 and younger in San Juan County. The free vaccinations will be available on four different dates and are made possible through the Got Shots? immunization campaign.

Free Vaccination Dates

Wednesday, July 26, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 29, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Thursday, August 10, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 26, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Vaccinations will be given at the NMDOH’s San Juan office, located at 355 South Miller Avenue in Farmington.

Parents are asked to bring their child’s shot record to the appointment along with their Medicaid or health insurance card if they have it. The DOH says that all shots will be free, and patients will not be turned away if they don’t have insurance.

If you don’t have a copy of your child’s shot record, you can download a copy at VaxViewNM.org or call 1-833-882-6454. For more information, call (505) 327-4461.