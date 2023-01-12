FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – The San Juan Regional Medical Center has some updates. They’ve made some changes to the pediatrics unit.

The remodel comes with patient room upgrades, two negative pressure isolation rooms, a unit entry upgrade with more security, and new nurse stations.

They raised over $700,000 dollars to complete the remodel. It’s the only designated pediatric unit in the Four Corners.