LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – The state is handing out bacteria kits to people in northern New Mexico. Heavy monsoon rain caused flooding in the burn scar of the Hermit’s Peak Calf Canyon Fire. The environmental department is concerned that flooding might have caused bacteria to develop in private wells that a lot of people rely on for drinking water.

They have 100 testing kits to hand out. You can pick one up at the field office in Las Vegas. The kits are available starting Tuesday, Sept. 13. Completed tests need to be returned to the same office by noon on the 15th. Results will be mailed two weeks later.