NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The deadline for open enrollment for New Mexicans needing state health insurance is quickly approaching.
BeWellnm hosted its final open enrollment event Saturday morning. Officials said there are dozens of low-cost or no-cost health insurance plans for New Mexicans to choose from. Financial assistance is also available.
The deadline to enroll in health care coverage is Sunday at midnight.