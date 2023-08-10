NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Eight new cases of West Nile virus have been confirmed in New Mexico, the New Mexico Department of Health announced Thursday. The new cases bring the total count to 10 for the year.

The new infections were confirmed in residents in Bernalillo, San Miguel, Sandoval, Santa Fe, Torrance, and Valencia Counties. Among these cases, two individuals are currently in the hospital, five have been discharged post-hospitalization, and three residents did not require admission. The initial two infections of the year were confirmed and reported in late July.

“The emergence of these new cases serves as a reminder of the continued threat posed by West Nile virus,” said Chad Smelser, deputy state epidemiologist. “As mosquito activity increases during this season, it is imperative that we remain vigilant and adopt measures to protect ourselves and our communities.” Mosquito season ramps up, Albuquerque urges preps to keep bites at bay

The West Nile virus has also been detected in eight horses and two birds across Doña Ana, Los Alamos, Sandoval, Santa Fe, Sierra, Taos, Torrance, Union, and Valencia Counties, according to NMDOH. West Nile virus is not uncommon in New Mexico. The virus often surfaces each year as mosquito season ramps up.

“We urge horse owners to prioritize their animals’ well-being by ensuring they are up to date on vaccinations against West Nile virus. This proactive measure can safeguard their health,” said Erin Phipps, DOH public health veterinarian.

For more information about the West Nile virus, go to the NMDOH West Nile webpage.