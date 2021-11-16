E. coli outbreak linked to baby spinach, CDC says

(WJW) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says an E. coli outbreak is linked to baby spinach that was sold in packages nationwide. According to the CDC, Minnesota officials found E. coli O157:H7 in a container of Josie’s Organics baby spinach that was taken from a sick person’s home.

The affected product was sold in plastic clamshell containers with a “best by” date of Oct. 23, 2021. There have been 10 reported sicknesses in seven states. Two people have been hospitalized.

The CDC states while the exact number of sick individuals linked to the outbreak is likely much higher than the number reported, those who were affected by E. Coli were reported in Minnesota, South Dakota, Iowa, Missouri, Michigan, Indiana, and Ohio. The sick individuals range in age from two to 71-years-old and of the six people interviewed by state and local public health officials, five reported eating spinach in the week before they got sick.

Most people infected with E. coli have severe stomach cramps, diarrhea, and vomiting. Symptoms usually start three to four days after swallowing the bacteria, and most recover without treatment after five to seven days.

Investigators are trying to figure out if other products are contaminated.

