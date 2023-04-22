NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Ever end up with a medicine cabinet full of unwanted prescription medications? An event on Saturday targets those types of situations.

The New Mexico Attorney General’s Office organized its drug takeback event Saturday morning.

The public was able to drive through the parking lot of the NM AG’s Office on Galisteo Street to safely get rid of their pills.

Every year, this event brings in thousands of pound worth of medication and creates awareness of the ongoing opioid crisis.

“The purpose of this is both safe disposal and making sure these drugs don’t end up in someone else’s hands,” said Chief Deputy Attorney General James Grayson, “The FDA and DEA have found that opioid abuse can occur from misuse when opioids are kept at home.”

So far, it’s unknown how much medicine was turned in during the event.