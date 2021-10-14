Dental offices celebrate ‘Day of Service’ by offering free care to military veterans

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – During their annual Day of Service, Aspen Dental locations nationwide will honor those who served by providing dental care to veterans at no cost. The Day of Service will be held on Saturday, November 6 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
There are six Aspen Dental locations in New Mexico with offices in Albuquerque, Los Lunas, Santa Fe, Roswell, Clovis, and Hobbs. Appointments are required.
Veterans can call 1-844-277-3646 to schedule an appointment or visit aspendental.com for more information on the Day of Service.