Dental offices celebrate ‘Day of Service’ by offering free care to military veterans

Health News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – During their annual Day of Service, Aspen Dental locations nationwide will honor those who served by providing dental care to veterans at no cost. The Day of Service will be held on Saturday, November 6 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Story continues below

There are six Aspen Dental locations in New Mexico with offices in Albuquerque, Los Lunas, Santa Fe, Roswell, Clovis, and Hobbs. Appointments are required.

Veterans can call 1-844-277-3646 to schedule an appointment or visit aspendental.com for more information on the Day of Service.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES