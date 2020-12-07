DATA: New Mexico trailing behind last season’s flu shot effort

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexicans made a major push to get the flu vaccine as soon as it hit pharmacies, but those big numbers have since tapered off in the final few months of the year. In response, state health officials are continuing to ramp up their efforts to get more people inoculated.

According to data provided by the New Mexico Department of Health, at least 434,559 flu shots have been administered since August 29. However, by this same time in 2019, at least 492,680 flu vaccines had been administered.

The state’s infectious disease experts say New Mexico has doled out roughly 12% fewer flu vaccines in 2020 as compared to the same time frame in 2019. State health managers and local pharmacies since some people might be dialing back the priority to get a flu vaccine possibly over concerns about going out in public.

Infectious Disease Bureau Chief for the NMDOH’s Public Health Division, Daniel Burke says the state has seen a similar pattern surrounding childhood vaccinations. Those vaccinations are roughly 15% behind average numbers. “A lot of that is related to people not wanting to go out,” Burke said. “Not wanting to congregate, just being afraid of going to a health are setting and thinking that might be a reason to stay home and not get services.”

Longtime west downtown pharmacy Duran’s says it has doled out about 2,000 flu vaccines so far this season. While the number is higher than normal, Duran’s President and Pharmacist Mona Ghattas say they’ve seen fewer people participate in walk-in flu shot services. “People just aren’t coming out as much, they’re scared,” Ghattas said. “They’re just putting it off on the back burner, thinking, ‘oh well I’ll get it later.”

The state has emphasized flu shots in 2020 arguably more than ever over concerns about the disease ramping up amid the COVID-19 pandemic. A widespread public service campaign has blanketed social media advertising, state government informational posts and roadside billboards.

Trying to get more people inoculated, Duran’s has had its employees calling past customers and even businesses to try to schedule vaccination efforts. “You can look for pharmacies that will do appointment only, we do appointment and it’s a safer environment for you,” Ghattas said.

The state’s public health office is continuing to emphasize that everyone gets a flu shot. It is especially emphasizing the vaccination for those 65 and older and people with underlying health conditions.

“We really want to emphasize everybody needs a flu shot,” Burke said. “Particularly people who are 65 and older, they account for more hospitalizations and deaths from flu and also for COVID, so we really want to encourage our seniors and also folks with disabilities, any breathing issues, lung issues, any respiratory issues, it’s really important to get the flu shot now and then get the COVID shot in the next few months when they come out.”

