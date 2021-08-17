Counselors urge families of Washington Middle School students to prioritize mental health

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – University of New Mexico counselors are encouraging Washington Middle School families to pay attention to students’ mental health. “Traumatic events like this put everyone on edge, so that patience, that kindness, that gentleness are incredibly important right now,” said Dr. Helen Tafoya of Manzanita Counseling Clinic.

Counselors with UNM’s Manzanita Clinic say it’s normal for students’ emotions to be all over the place. They encourage parents to watch for changes in their kids’ behavior, including if their child seems angry or quiet.

Counselors say it’s important to get help sooner rather than later because long-term effects from not addressing grief can cause depression or anxiety. “What the parents can do to support their students is to be available to listen when the student is ready to talk,” said Dr. Tafoya.