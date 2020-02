NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – With no confirmed cases of coronavirus in New Mexico, testing for the virus remains limited. If someone gets checked out with coronavirus symptoms and has just returned from China, the doctor will call the New Mexico Department of Health.

If the health official gives the okay, the doctor will then conduct a test. The swabs along with blood work will then be sent to the CDC.

Local doctors expect testing to begin in New Mexico instead of sending samples to a federal laboratory.