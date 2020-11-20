White House aide Andrew Giuliani tested positive for COVID-19

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Long-haul truckers continue rolling across the country, even in the midst of a pandemic, but that doesn’t mean COVID19 hasn't affected the industry. “It has a huge impact on us,” says Mike Kucharski, co-owner and Vice President of JKC Trucking. “We have a little bit over 200 drivers, pre-pandemic we had more.”

The suburban-Chicago based company has been in business for more than 40 years and specializes in hauling anything that needs to be kept cool, goods like frozen vegetables, meat and cheese. Kucharski says his dad bought the first truck back in 1977. “We never thought something like this would happen - a pandemic like this that would affect everybody. Food service came to a screeching halt pretty much overnight – all the hotels, restaurants and casinos closed and all that causes less freight to haul," he said.

He says business was really difficult in April and May, when many states shut down as a result of the coronavirus, “There were weeks at a time where it was just cheaper to park our trucks.” Kucharski says the situation has since improved but it’s still far from ideal. “Pre-COVID19 we were hauling up to 4 million pounds per week and now we’re a little bit over 2 million," he said.

He adds the overall volume is down, which means freight prices are down and it’s all due to less demand for goods across the board.