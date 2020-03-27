Live Now
State officials to announce school closure extension

CORRECTION: West Virginia’s supposed first coronavirus death misreported, still no deaths

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE(March 27 11:57 a.m.)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Officials with Sundale said the death was misreported to the DHHR and that the resident is not dead.

Sundale put out the following post on Facebook about the confusion:

An unidentified person told Sundale staff, Thursday night, that the person had died at the hospital, Sundale officials said. That information spread through Sundale staff and a “higher up” reported the supposed death to the DHHR, incorrectly, officials said.

A request for clarification from the DHHR has so far gone unanswered.

