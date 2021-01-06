HHS and Department of Defense hold briefing on Operation Warp Speed

(WGN) -- From the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the public has relied on pulmonologists, epidemiologists, and infectious disease specialists to help navigate the novel coronavirus. But one doctor said she began getting backlash on social media.

“I tried to cover a lot of topics that people had questions on, things that my patients would ask and my family and friends would ask. I would try to communicate it in an easy to understand way so that people would be able to go to their own doctors with informed questions,” said Dr. Shikha Jain, a UI health blood and cancer doctor.