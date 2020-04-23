Walmart to implement one-way aisles to encourage social distancing

Walmart will begin to mandating one way aisles to help customers practice social distancing. Customers will see floor decals throughout the store to help with traffic flow. Green ‘Shop This Way’ stickers will be on the floor to indicate the entrance of each aisle. Red ‘Do Not Shop This Way’ will tell you not to enter the aisle. The new measures will start at the beginning of May at all Walmart stores.
