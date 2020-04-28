Walgreens plans to expand COVID-19 drive-thru testing to 49 states

Walgreens is expanding its drive-thru testing for COVID-19. Walgreens says it will provide the tests in 49 states plus Puerto Rico. It says it’s working with government and health leaders to focus on under-served communities and the goal is to test 50,000 people a day. CVS also says it will offer drive-thru testing to up to 1,000 locations soon. It hopes to test 1.5 million people a month.
