Virus limits access to Hong Kong temple on Lunar New Year

HONG KONG (AP) – Visitors at Hong Kong’s Wong Tai Sin Temple marked the lunar Year of the Ox at a scaled-down celebration this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. People would normally jostle to be the first to place an incense stick but this 99-year-old ritual was canceled this year.

The tradition was carried out to welcome the new year and wish for good fortune for the year ahead. Renowned Hong Kong artist Lana Wong would always line up at midnight to mark the occasion.

This year, she showed up dressed as an ox, but changed her schedule, visiting in the afternoon instead. She always attends the annual occasion dressed as the animal of the lunar year.

“This year I wish for good spirit for everyone. The ox symbolises hardwork, so I hope everyone will work hard this year. The Bull Demon King (a fictional Chinese Ox character) is very powerful, he will ward off the pandemic, so everyone will be healthy,” said Wong.

The temple opened to the public at 7:30 a.m. on New Year’s Day (2330 GMT on Thursday), with various crowd control measures in place. Visitors had to wear masks and register their details via a government app online or with staff members, before entering the premises.

“The arrangements here are very good. Everyone is very happy. Everyone carries a sincere attitude. They’re asking for blessings, asking for the end of the pandemic soon, (for) everyone to be safe and sound,” said Mr. Hsiao a Taiwanese citizen who has to stay in Hong Kong for the Lunar New Year.

“Because of the virus, we are here to ask for good luck and safety. Hope that Hong Kong can quickly overcome the pandemic,” said Ms. Hui, a visitor at Wong Tai Sin temple.

An infrared temperature sensor was also installed at the entrance of the temple. A lot of annual Chinese New Year activities, such as the firework show, parades, and temple visits have been canceled or restricted due to social distancing measures.

Because of the coronavirus, Asia welcomed the lunar Year of the Ox with subdued festivities on Friday. Festivities for the holiday, normally East Asia’s busiest tourism season, are muted after China, Vietnam, Taiwan, and other governments tightened travel curbs and urged the public to avoid big gatherings.