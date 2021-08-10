Winner of $5 million ‘Vax 2 the Max’ prize announced

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Health announced the winner of the grand prize drawing for the Vax 2 the Max sweepstakes. William Romero of Los Alamos County won $5 million.

The sweepstakes awarded $10 million total in addition to other prizes to New Mexicans who received their vaccine over the summer. The $100 vaccination incentive will continue to boost vaccination rates in the state. Residents over the age of 12 are eligible to participate in the $100 incentive program throughout the month of August. Any dose will qualify them to enter.

According to the DOH, New Mexico had increased in vaccinations for the first week of August as compared to the weekly average in July. As of Monday, 74 percent of New Mexicans over the age of 18 years old have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 65.5 percent of New Mexicans have received both doses.