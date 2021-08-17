Why staying on top of your child’s immunization schedule is important

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – August is National Immunization Awareness Month. Immunizations play an important role in keeping children, families, and the community safe and healthy. Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico Dr. Diana Weber talked about immunizations, the safety of vaccines, and why they are important.

Dr. Weber says due to the pandemic, many children are behind on their vaccinations. This is due to families not going to see their physicians during the pandemic. Dr. Weber suggests parents should talk with their child’s doctor to make sure they are up to date with their shots. For more information on childrens’ vaccines, visit the CDC’s website.

How do vaccines work?

Vaccinations protect people against a number of infectious diseases by stimulating the immune system to create antibodies against certain bacteria or viruses. They are effective in reducing the risk for such diseases.

Are vaccines safe?

Vaccines are among the safest medical products available. Every vaccine undergoes extensive testing before it is licensed. Over the past several decade’s hundreds of millions of people have received them safely. Most side effects from vaccinations are minor such as soreness in the injection site or aches, pains and fever as your body develop the immune response to it.