West Mesa High School hosts COVID-19 vaccine event for children

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management is highlighting COVID-19 vaccine events in local communities with an upcoming event for children. There will be a vaccine event on Saturday, Jan. 15 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at West Mesa High School in Albuquerque that will have the capacity to deliver 500 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to children ages five to 11.

Walk-ins are welcome although, the event will be more efficient if those interested in attending register online and complete a medical questionnaire beforehand. NMDHSEM reminds the community that COVID-19 vaccines are free to the public.

To register for the event, visit vaccinenm.org/registration.

