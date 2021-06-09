“Vax 2 the Max” draws large number of New Mexicans to register for sweepstakes

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state says they’ve seen tremendous success with its Vax to the Max program. The Governor’s Office says nearly 400,000 New Mexicans have signed up for the sweepstakes.

Beginning this month, the state will start five weekly drawings and will award one winner $250,000 from each of New Mexico’s four public health regions every week and a grand prize of $5 million will go to one winner at the end of the sweepstakes in early August.

The Governor’s Office says since the launch of the sweepstakes, they’ve seen an increase in the number of people registering for the vaccine.

The state says the week before the sweepstakes were launched, about 1,300 people were registering per day. Last week, they saw it jump about 1,400 per day.