Vax 2 the Max Sweepstakes: Second round of winners drawn

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The second round of winners have been chosen for the state’s Vax 2 the Max Sweepstakes. The four prospective winners are from Santa Fe, Tijeras, Ruidoso, and Las Cruces.

Once the New Mexico Department of Health verifies the prospective winners to make sure they’re eligible and vaccinated, they will each be awarded $250,000. The winners will have three business days to claim their prize after being contacted by NMDOH.

The entries that didn’t win are carried over to the next successive $1 million drawings. Residents who signed up for the sweepstakes do not have to re-opt in to remain eligible. The next $1 million drawing will be on July 16. The grand prize drawing for $5 million will be in early August.

NMDOH says 531,967 vaccinated New Mexicans opted into the sweepstakes for the second drawing. The breakdown to win $250,000 in each public health region was: